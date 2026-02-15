Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s polling average is leading among other potential Democrat candidates running for president in 2028, according to Race to the White House.

According to the Race to the White House website, Harris has a 27.5 percent national polling average, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has a 22.7 percent national polling average.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has a nine percent national polling average, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an 8.7 percent national polling average.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) received a 4.9 percent national polling average, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) received a 3.4 percent national polling average.

The recent report comes as Harris, Newsom, and Ocasio-Cortez “have been floated as likely contenders” to run for president in 2028, according to Newsweek.

Per the outlet, “while Harris is leading early polling of the primary, Kalshi’s betting odds market favors Newsom”:

While Harris is leading early polling of the primary, Kalshi’s betting odds market favors Newsom, giving him a 32 percent chance of victory. Ocasio-Cortez follows at 9 percent. Harris, Ossoff and Shapiro all have a 7 percent chance of becoming the party’s nominee.

A poll from Focaldata, conducted on February 10 of 1,148 people, found that Harris received support from 39 percent of respondents, while Newsom received 21 percent. Ocasio-Cortez received ten percent of support, while Buttigieg and Shapiro both received seven percent of support.