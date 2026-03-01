Watch: Morgan Freeman Suggests Trump Wants to ‘Make America White Again’

Actor Morgan Freeman bizarrely suggested that President Donald Trump wants to “Make America White Again,” before claiming that Americans are ignorant of their own history.

“Are you talking about MAWA?” Freeman asked during a recent appearance on ABC’s The View, after Ana Navarro oddly claimed that the Trump administration is “trying to whitewash history” on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

“Make America White Again?” the CNN contributor asked, to which the Shawshank Redemption star replied, “Yeah.”

“Right, from a guy who likes to put on a lot of orange makeup, but yes,” Navarro quipped, eliciting laughter from Freeman.

The Million Dollar Baby star went on to say, “There’s a nail, and I want to hit it [right] on the head,” adding, “This country — ours — we don’t know our history, because so much of it’s buried.”

Freeman then segued from racism to sexism — in an apparent move to pander to the female-only panel on The View — adding, “We don’t talk about anything but what the men do.”

“But we have women heroes dating all the way back,” the Driving Miss Daisy star continued. “The crime is that they were hidden. Your history — I’m talking ladies — is no more talked about than mine.”

“Time has come for us to break that barrier,” Freeman said.

Social media users reacted to the actor’s remarks in the comment section of an X post sharing a clip from the show.

“Has he seen any movies or commercials lately?” one X user asked.

“That’s a different Morgan Freeman from a decade ago. He had totally different views back then,” another said of the 88-year-old actor.

“Didn’t he want to do away with black history month or was that someone else I’m thinking of?” a third X user echoed.

“To be fair, he probably gets all his news as a digest through his assistants, none of who are particularly bright or have any incentive to be honest,” another opined.

Another X user joked that Freeman and Robert De Niro “should form a support group.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.