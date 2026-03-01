Exclusive — FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: ‘1000’ Unnatural Chemicals in Foods Likely Behind Uptick in G.I. Cancers

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talked about chemicals.

Makary said, “Now, there’s over a thousand chemicals that appear in our food supply that are banned in other countries because we’ve had a regulation…which allows companies to self-declare chemicals as safe without really showing anything.”

