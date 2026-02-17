Watch Live: U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle Speaks with Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle in Athens

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in Athens on Tuesday, February 17.

Guilfoyle is speaking at the Nisyros Dialogues conference in Athens, held by the The Georgios M. Mihalos Foundation to discuss issues in the Mediterranean region.

Guilfoyle became the first female American ambassador to Greece in September of 2025.

Footage courtesy of the Nisyros Dialogues/Georgios M. Mihalos Foundation.