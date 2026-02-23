“Sickening and horrific that CNN and MSNOW are outright refusing to broadcast this powerful and moving event,” Cheung wrote in a post on X. “It’s like they don’t care about victims and their families.” “President Trump is currently hosting a truly tear jerking event, signing a proclamation honoring Angel Families. And CNN and MSNow(?) aren’t covering it. Sick. Disgusting. Mask is off,” Dorr wrote. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted NBC reporter Garrett Haake in response to one of his tweets on the event. “Between tributes to the various families in the room, the president keeps returning to attack the media, complaining about ‘fake polls,’ and saying he could cure cancer and not get the credit he deserves,” Haake wrote. “The President was attacking the media because networks like yours refuse to cover the stories of Angel Families,” Leavitt responded. Trump spoke on the theme of media ignoring the suffering of Angel Families in his remarks to open the event–a harbinger in a way of CNN and MS NOW not broadcasting the event live:

These are the angel families that we love, that for decades our government betrayed and our media totally ignored, and I’ve seen it. When I first got involved with the angel families, I had a meeting. It was so sad, and they got up and spoke and the media literally just turned off the cameras. They don’t want to hear them… That was my first glimpse as to what was happening.

Trump said that media who do not cover angel families “are sick people.”

“Everyone in this room not only suffered an infinite loss, they were the victims of politicians who put the comfort of foreign criminals before the safety of American citizens and American patriots,” the president said.

“Their stories were censored and suppressed like maybe almost never before, so that the politicians could open our borders and allow our nation to be invaded,” he added.

Update: A CNN spokesperson said in a statement to Breitbart News that the network was providing blizzard coverage during the Angel Family Day ceremony.

“At the time of the White House event, CNN was covering the breaking news around the historic blizzard impacting millions of Americans,” the spokesperson said.

At the end of his remarks, the president signed a proclamation declaring February 23, 2026, National Angel Family Day, before a choir of servicemembers delivered a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace.”