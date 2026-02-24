Political activist Cornel West criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) mindset after his comments to black voters, saying he should not “play” with them in that way.

In a social media post on Monday, West wrote that Newsom could have taken a “humanistic approach.”

“He could’ve said, ‘I’m just like you. I was born of a woman. I’ll face loss, pain, and death just like anyone else.’ But instead, when he thinks of Black people, he brings up low SAT scores. That mindset sits at the core of white supremacy—the belief that Black people are less beautiful, less moral, less intelligent! Don’t play with us like that @CAgovernor!!”

West’s post included the audio of his interview with Tavis Smiley on KBLA Talk 1580. “When he thinks of black people, he thinks of lower SATs,” he told Smiley:

While speaking recently to a group of black voters in Georgia, where he was promoting his autobiography and likely 2028 presidential campaign, Newsom said:

I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you I’m like you. I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone; trying to act all there if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe I’m in the wrong business to be in.

Newsom later tried to defend — and reframe — his comments by saying they were about his struggle with dyslexia. He lashed out at Fox News host Sean Hannity, who highlighted his remarks.

“You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom wrote in a social media post. “Spare me your fake fucking outrage, Sean.”

In response to his initial statements, rap megastar Nicki Minaj said Newsom’s way of “bonding with black people is to tell them how stupid he is and that he can’t read,” according to Breitbart News.

“Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence. He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!” Minaj wrote:

Meanwhile, podcaster and radio host Charlamagne tha God dismissed Newsom’s White House aspirations, stating, “he doesn’t stand a fucking chance,” Breitbart News reported Tuesday.