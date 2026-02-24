Nolte: ‘Dyslexic’ Gavin Newsom Bragged About Reading Book in 90 Minutes

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) pandered to a group of Atlanta voters over the weekend with the claim that his dyslexia means he “cannot read a speech” and got a sorry 960 on his SATs. It was a sorry piece of political pandering that was obviously aimed at the forum’s black voters:

I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you I’m like you. I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone, trying to act all there if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe I’m in the wrong business to be in.

Cornel West was not happy with that racist piece of condescension.

Well, get ready to lo and behold, because Newsom didn’t seem all that dyslexic when he bragged to a white audience that he read a 260-page book in a mere 90 minutes.

“You’ve written a helluva book, and I don’t say that lightly,” Newsom told his guest. Then Dyslexic Boy said this: “I went through it in a quick hour and a half, almost two hours. Trust me, I don’t read very fast, but it reads at an unbelievable pace. … But it’s 18 chapters, an impressive piece of work, about 260 or so pages.”

Fact: I’m not dyslexic, I always have a book going, and never in my life have I read 260 pages in 90 or so minutes.

But look at this phony Newsom… I’m just like you, he tells the black folks, I can’t read and my test scores suck!

When it comes to whitey, though, he’s speed reading like Evelyn Wood.

Come on, who believes this guy really has dyslexia? I sure don’t. He’s been in the public eye for two decades, and we’re just finding out about this when he’s deciding to run for president…? This sounds like his rich-white-boy way of waving off his rich-white-boy privilege with a “disability.”

Oh, please don’t look at my privileged background and great hair. No-no-no-no, that’s not what defines me. My “disability” defines me. My “handicap” defines me. I’m just like you!

If any of this sounds familiar, that’s because after five decades in the public eye, Joe Biden suddenly came up with a stutter. For decades, we watched Biden pontificate on the floor of the U.S. Senate without so much as a verbal stumble. Biden was never very bright, but he was always smooth.

Then he gets old.

Then he gets frail.

Suddenly, he’s the victim of a stutter, and not the fact that he’s 185 years old.

Oh, and when a journalist asked Team Newsom for some documentation about his dyslexia diagnosis, she was told to “fuck off.”

Kamala Harris could vouch for both: When I was working at McDonald’s, Joe Biden came in, read the menu, and stuttered out his order. Gavin? He just pointed at what he wanted.

She could say that, and no one in the corporate media would ever challenge a word of it.