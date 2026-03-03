The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested illegal alien sex offenders, rapists, fentanyl dealers, and burglars across sanctuary jurisdictions this week.

“Contrary to what Senators Dick Durbin and Alex Padilla said in Secretary Noem’s Senate hearing today, nearly 70 percent of illegal aliens arrested by ICE have criminal records. Just yesterday, ICE arrested MS-13 gang members, child predators, and drug traffickers,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

These are the public safety threats we are removing from American communities every single day. Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are illegal aliens who are charged with or convicted of a crime in the United States. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested this week is Gasper Florentino of Mexico. Florentino is an MS-13 gang member who was previously convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a victim 13 to 14 years old, as well as rape by force, threat, or intimidation in the sanctuary city of Fairfax, Virginia.

Likewise, in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, ICE agents arrested Juan Leonardo Alvarado-Gonzalez of Guatemala, who was previously convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Yancarlos Marte-Morel of the Dominican Republic was arrested in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts after having been convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

ICE agents arrested Rudy Euceda of El Salvador, previously convicted of criminal sale of a controlled substance, in the sanctuary state of New York, while Minh Tai Son Tran of Vietnam, previously convicted on three counts of burglary, was arrested in the sanctuary city of Fairfax, Virginia.

