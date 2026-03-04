A Democrat state representative in Michigan said she is not running for public office again because of her Christian faith, citing the party’s moral decay as a major reason behind her decision.

“I will not be seeking re-election for this office, and I will not be running for any office ever again. This is not a political calculation—it’s a spiritual decision,” State Rep. Karen Whitsett announced on Monday, ClickOn Detroit reported.

Whitsett said she will continue to civically engage and will support leaders across the political spectrum who act according to God’s Word, according to the report.

“I don’t have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. Only God does. But I do have God’s unwavering Word to stand on, and I can no longer compromise it to fit a party platform or to please people,” Whitsett said.

Whitsett said she “cannot reconcile” the Democrat Party’s platform with scripture.

“For me, it is impossible to be a faithful follower of Jesus Christ while remaining a member of the Democratic Party as it exists today,” she said.

“I have compromised my relationship with Jesus for too long, and I’m grateful God did not give up on me. He gave me time to repent, turn, and be fully devoted to Him,” she added.

Whitsett specifically cited the party’s position on abortion, LGBTQ+, and “the push to redefine gender.”

“I understand these are personal for many families, because your son, daughter, cousin, aunt, or uncle may be one. But personal proximity does not change God’s definition of right and wrong. Love for people does not require agreement with sin, and compassion does not give us permission to rewrite Scripture,” she said.

She said abortion in particular has been a scourge in the black community, and called it “black-on-black crime.”

“We wonder why there are no good men—too many were aborted, and we have emasculated many of the men who are still here. We cannot destroy life and then act shocked when our families and neighborhoods suffer the consequences,” she said.

Whitsett said her family’s online church community helped shape her convictions, which led to her ultimate decision to leave public office.

“My husband and I attend Lionheart Church online from Michigan—Lionheart Church is based in Austell, Georgia—and that ministry has helped shape our walk with Jesus Christ,” she said. “Pastor Otha Turnbough has said, ‘You’re making decisions based on emotions and what you think; you’re not making decisions based on how God uses men.’ I agree with that principle: God can and does use anyone He wants, whether people like it or not.”

Whitsett added that “God does not change” and “Just because prominent leaders don’t speak against these things does not mean God is okay with them.”

“My allegiance is to Jesus Christ, and I’m choosing God’s business over man’s approval,” she said.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said, “Good riddance” in a statement to the local news outlet.

“Rep. Whitsett’s decision to not seek re-election is a net positive for her constituents and all Michiganders. We look forward to electing a strong Democratic candidate to represent this district, especially one who actually shows up for work,” he said.