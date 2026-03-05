Trump Urges Republican Lawmakers to Pass SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump is imploring Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote — a measure widely supported among Americans of all political persuasions.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday morning to call for the legislation’s passage.



“The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT — And not the watered down version,” he wrote. “This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!”

A February 25-26 Harvard-Harris poll of 1,999 registered voters found overwhelming bipartisan support for the SAVE America Act. Of the respondents, 71 percent support the SAVE America Act, including the requirements of proof of citizenship to register, voter ID, states to boot noncitizens off the voter rolls, and states to share voter rolls with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Save Act has support from 91 percent of Republicans, 50 percent of Democrats, and 69 percent of independents.

Harvard-Harris also sampled elements of the Save Act in individual poll questions, finding that 85 percent, including 82 percent of Democrats, 90 percent of Republicans, and 84 percent of independents, believe only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in elections.

Moreover, 75 percent of those sampled, including 61 percent of Democrats, 90 percent of Republicans, and 73 percent of independents, support proof of citizenship to vote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X on Thursday morning to share the poll and call for the passage of the SAVE Act.

“It’s time to pass the Save America Act,” she wrote. “The overwhelming majority of the American people want this commonsense election integrity law passed immediately!”

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, she emphasized the administration’s commitment to seeing the SAVE Act become law.

“The SAVE Act is absolutely still a priority for this president and the administration,” Leavitt said. “The focus, of course, of much of the president’s time right now is on ensuring the success of Operation Epic Fury, but the president can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

“He’s very much continuing to focus on the issues that matter here at home for the American people, including the passage of the Save Act, including on bringing down the cost of living,” she added.