U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson are leading their competitors two months ahead of the GOP primaries, new polling shows.

Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns his own trucking company, is up against Gov. Brian Kemp (R)-endorsed Derek Dooley, a first-time candidate, former University of Tennessee football coach, and lawyer and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), a pharmacist and longtime GOP lawmaker representing the state’s 1st congressional district. Republicans are vying to snag the seat of Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who was first elected in 2021 and has been dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection.

WATCH — Rep. Mike Collins Looking to Beat Democrat Ossoff to Bring “America First” to Senate for Georgia:

Jackson, a healthcare company executive, entered the state’s gubernatorial race in February, competing with Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, among others.

JMC Analytics and Polling released a survey showing Collins leading his competitors at 31 percent to Dooley’s 13 percent and Rep. Buddy Carter’s (R-GA) 11 percent. Still, 43 percent of poll respondents say they are undecided in the race.

Jackson is also significantly eclipsing his rivals, at 37 percent to Jones’s 22 percent and Raffensperger’s 11 percent. A quarter of poll respondents say they are still undecided in that race.

Sixty percent of the GOP respondents say they have a “very favorable” view of President Donald Trump, and 39 percent say they are “Trump/MAGA Republican.” President Trump has not endorsed in the Georgia Senate race yet, although both Collins and Carter are working hard to pitch themselves as MAGA warriors.

Fifty-six percent of respondents say they plan to vote before election day, while 41 percent plan to vote on election day.

The Georgia primaries are on May 19. If any candidate does not receive more than 50 percent of votes, the top two contenders will compete in a run-off race before the November general election.

The poll was conducted with 560 likely GOP primary voters between March 7-8, and the margin of error is ±4.1 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.