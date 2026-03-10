Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is rolling out a seven-figure television advertising campaign Tuesday featuring President Donald Trump’s endorsement while targeting rival Rick Jackson over his healthcare company’s recruitment platform being used for Planned Parenthood job listings and positions tied to transgender medical treatments ahead of the May 19 Republican primary.

One advertisement centers on Trump’s endorsement of Jones and features the president praising the lieutenant governor’s record.

Trump remarks in the ad, “This man has my complete and total endorsement. It’s not like, ‘Oh, gee, let me think about it.’ Burt Jones has been an incredible leader, but he has just been solid as a rock, and he loves this state so much, and I really want to see him win. He has been really, really good at what he does.”

The ad concludes by urging voters to “join President Trump in supporting Burt Jones for governor, the winning team for Georgia,” before Trump adds, “You will be very happy, Georgia.”

Another television spot focuses on Jackson’s healthcare staffing business and references Breitbart News reporting that LocumTenens.com, a recruiting website owned by Jackson Healthcare, included a job listing for a bilingual Planned Parenthood nurse in Minnesota. The ad states:

“Billionaire Rick Jackson loves bragging about being filthy rich, but Jackson never says where his money came from. According to Breitbart News, Jackson profited off helping staff Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion provider. Breitbart reported Jackson’s company recruits for Planned Parenthood, who recently bragged, ‘abortions are at an all time high.’ Next time you see a TV ad by billionaire Rick Jackson, remember all the unborn children who paid for it.”

A third advertisement takes aim at Jackson over issues related to transgender medical procedures. The ad says:

“Slick Rick Jackson’s a fraud, not the fictional character in his ads. Town Hall exposed Jackson’s company helped staff gender transition procedures for prison inmates. Jackson shares this radical transgender policy with Kamala. Now Breitbart has exposed a sinister twist: Jackson helped staff facilities perform gender change procedures on children.”

The ad then features Jackson declaring, “Those who would change a child’s gender, I’ll put them in jail,” before concluding, “Then Rick Jackson should turn himself in.”

Kayla Lott, spokeswoman for Burt Jones for Governor, remarked: “Trump-endorsed Lt. Governor Burt Jones has spent his career delivering for Georgia. Rick Jackson built a business connecting doctors to facilities performing transgender treatment on minors and prison inmates — and placing staff inside Planned Parenthood. Conservatives aren’t buying what this Never Trumper is selling.”

The ads debut as a poll released March 9 by JMC Analytics and Polling shows Jackson currently leading the Republican gubernatorial primary field with 37 percent support among likely GOP voters. Jones follows with 22 percent, while Raffensperger stands at 11 percent. About 25 percent of respondents said they remain undecided.

The survey of 560 likely Republican primary voters was conducted March 7–8 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence interval.

The data also indicates strong support for Trump among Georgia Republican voters, with 60 percent reporting a “very favorable” view of the president and 39 percent identifying as “Trump/MAGA Republican.”

On Monday, Jones appeared on The Alex Marlow Show and discussed Jackson Healthcare’s operations.

“He had a DEI director within his own company, Jackson Healthcare. He was — he provided nursing and doctors for Planned Parenthood organization. He provided nursing and doctors for transgender surgeries,” Jones said.

Jackson has also campaigned on pledges to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in Georgia government, though records show his company promoted diversity programming in past years. Social media posts from Jackson Healthcare previously highlighted participation in conferences and events focused on diversity and inclusion and internal discussions of diversity as part of employee programs.

Jackson’s campaign has argued those activities do not conflict with his position against government mandates related to DEI.