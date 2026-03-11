Nolte: Karen Bass Leads Reelection Race with 24 Percent Approval Rating, Eric Swalwell Leads CA Gov Race

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D-Useless) has seen her job approval rating plummet to 24 percent, but she’s still likely to get reelected. She still leads all of her 2026 competition.

President Trump enjoys a higher approval rating of 28 percent throughout the former Golden State.

Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics is not only an interesting look at the state of the upcoming mayoral race, but a look at how insane Los Angeles voters are. Only 24 percent approve of the (lousy) job she’s doing, but she leads the 2026 mayoral race by a wide margin.

Bass earns 19.5 percent support in this poll. That might sound low, but second-place, reality TV star Spencer Pratt, is way behind with just 10.2 percent. Democrat councilwoman Nithya Raman earns just 9.3 percent support. Businessman Adam Miller and housing advocate Rae Huang sit at a pathetic 4.2 and 2.9 percent, respectively. “Someone Else” polls at three percent, while 50.9 percent say they are undecided.

Only in a Blue City like Los Angeles could a politician with a 24 percent approval rating win reelection. Her disapproval rating is nearly double that at 47 percent.

If you think that’s nuts, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has leapt into a lead in the upcoming California governor’s race.

Eric Swalwell!

Swalwell earns 17.3 percent support. Republican Steve Hilton is in second place with 13.3 percent, followed by Republican Chad Bianco. Democrat Tom Steyer is the only other candidate in double digits, with 10.9 percent.

Democrats Katie Porter (8.4 percent), Matt Mahan (3.2 percent), former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (3.2 percent), and three others lag way behind.

Incredibly, it looks as though Democrats are herding toward Swalwell when most (including me) expected it would be Steyer.

The primary is on June 2, and the top two will face off in November. If things stay the same, Swalwell and Hilton will face off, and the lunatics of California will be led by — lol — Eric Swalwell.

This is a poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted March 7-9, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

Somehow, California is about to do worse than Gov. Gavin Newsom.