The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has arrested an Afghan national, brought to the United States by former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, who has since been convicted of indecent exposure to a minor.

On Monday, DHS officials announced the arrest of Basir Ahmad Safi, an Afghan national who was given humanitarian parole in U.S. thanks to Biden’s massive resettlement of Afghans in 2021.

Safi had been arrested in September 2023 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida, facing charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition, soliciting a child via computer, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and child abuse.

Ultimately, Safi was convicted of indecent exposure to a minor.

“This unvetted Afghan pedophile was let into our country by the Biden administration. He should never have been allowed into our country or given the opportunity to prey on innocent children,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said:

Operation Allies Welcome was a Biden-era parole program that let thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals including terrorists, sexual predators, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and kidnappers into our country. Under President Trump’s leadership, DHS has been focused on identifying, arresting, and removing public safety threats like Basir Ahmad Safi from our country. [Emphasis added]

At the time of Safi’s arrest, his parole status had been revoked, making him an illegal alien. DHS officials said he will remain in federal custody pending deportation to his native Afghanistan.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.