Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest illegal aliens convicted of crimes like murder, child sexual abuse, and robbery, among others.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien murderers, pedophiles, and sex criminals – the very definition of depraved,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Under President Trump, if you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you. There is nothing that will stop ICE from putting American families, American children, and American lives first. [Emphasis added]

Among those arrested by ICE agents this week is Sergio Colin-Aviles of Mexico, who was previously convicted of homicide or manslaughter in Crosby County, Texas.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Jose Gregorio Torres of Venezuela, previously convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor in the Eastern District of Michigan, and Marvin Renaldo Caal-Tec of Guatemala, previously convicted of third-degree attempted rape: sexual contact of a person incapable to consent in Dutchess County, New York.

Manuel Punin-Suculanda of Ecuador, convicted of sexual abuse in White Plains, New York, was also arrested, along with Yetzel Ramirez-Zavala of Mexico, convicted of burglary with assault or battery in Fruitville, Florida.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.