Report: James Comey Subpoenaed Over DOJ ‘Grand Conspiracy’ Probe

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey has been subpoenaed over the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) “grand conspiracy” probe, according to multiple reports.

“Two sources” confirmed to Axios that Comey had been subpoenaed. The subpoena of Comey reportedly “relates to his alleged role in the drafting of a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA)” claiming that Russia allegedly interfered in the 2016 President election between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and now-President Donald Trump:

The Trump administration’s grand conspiracy theory posits that Democratic officials bent the rules, broke the law and lied under oath to investigate, prosecute and otherwise undermine Trump from his election in 2016 through his federal indictments in 2023. • The Comey subpoena, issued last week, relates to his alleged role in the drafting of a January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) concerning Russia’s election interference that favored Trump.

NBC News also reported that “two sources” told the outlet that Comey had been subpoenaed as part of the investigation, which is “led by Jason A. Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.”

Breitbart News reported in July 2025, that the FBI had begun an investigation into Comey and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan for their roles in the investigation regarding Trump and Russia allegedly colluding.