Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien with a long criminal record after he allegedly drove over a Pennsylvania man and pulled a knife on him in a violent road rage incident.

This week, ICE agents arrested 27-year-old Christopher Leon Bailey of Jamaica. According to police, on January 23 Bailey was the aggressor in a road rage incident in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, involving another driver.

Police said Bailey chased down the driver, nearly hitting him with his car, before pulling a knife on the man and attempting to stab him. Bailey then allegedly re-entered his vehicle and proceeded to drive over the man before fleeing the scene.

Bailey was subsequently arrested by Pennsylvania law enforcement and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

In 2009, Bailey overstayed his tourist visa and was arrested in March 2023 by ICE agents for having violated immigration law. That same month, though, a federal immigration judge declared that Bailey was not a public safety threat and ordered his release from federal custody.

“This serial criminal illegal alien’s crime spree in our country is over. It’s outrageous that this repeat criminal was released by an immigration judge in 2023 and allowed to victimize more innocent Americans including this individual he intentionally ran over and threatened with a knife,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Thanks to our law enforcement, this public safety threat is off our streets. Under President Trump, DHS has unleashed ICE to target dangerous criminal illegal aliens, like Christopher Leon Bailey, and restore law and order to our communities.

ICE officials reveal that Bailey had an extensive criminal record, including arrests and convictions for robbery, larceny, disorderly conduct, and possession of stolen property in New York City, New York.

In August 2020, he was arrested in New York City for criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon with a prior conviction. Two years later, he was convicted in Brooklyn criminal court for criminal possession of a weapon.

Bailey will remain in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.