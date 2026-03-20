An illegal alien is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after allegedly killing Fort Bend County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Lewis in a hit-and-run accident last month.

“Deputy Kenneth Lewis served his community honorably as a law enforcement officer — and he would still be with us today if it were not for this criminal illegal alien who should’ve never been in our country in the first place,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

On March 14, ICE agents took custody of illegal alien Dennis Arguello-Acosta. According to investigators, Arguello-Acosta hit Lewis on February 21.

Lewis, who was in his sheriff’s uniform at the time, had pulled over to help drivers who had been in a minor crash when he was hit by Arguello-Acosta’s vehicle, investigators allege. Lewis died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined local law enforcement to help find the driver who had fled the scene after hitting Lewis. ICE officials said they took Arguello-Acosta into custody so that he would not be released onto the streets.

“ICE has arrested Arguello-Acosta to ensure that he is not free to roam on our streets and threaten public safety,” Bis said. “Under President Trump, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

ICE officials said Arguello-Acosta may soon face state charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.