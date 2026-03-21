Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel praised the work of FBI officials in states such as Ohio and Texas for having brought Antifa members and illegal aliens to justice.

In a script of an internal FBI video obtained by Breitbart News, Patel spoke about how efforts from FBI officials in Dallas, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Cleveland, Ohio had led to a federal jury in Texas recently convicting “nine ANTIFA members for last July’s attack on an ICE facility.” The efforts of FBI officials also led to a former U.S. Marine “facing up to 10 years in prison for transmitting classified documents.”

“In Texas, a federal jury convicted nine ANTIFA members for last July’s attack on an ICE facility,” Patel shared. “These violent extremists targeted law enforcement with weapons and explosives… But FBI Dallas and our partners made sure they would face justice.”

Breitbart News’s Randy Clark reported that a federal jury in Texas had “returned a guilty verdict on all nine defendants” who were charged for their involvement in a July 2025 attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

“Thanks to FBI Kansas City, a former Marine is facing up to 10 years in prison for transmitting classified documents to two people, including one who is believed to be in China,” Patel added.

Patel continued to share that the FBI in Cleveland had done “great work” that “led to a 15-year federal sentence for an illegal alien” from Mexico, who had “trafficked cocaine across the border.”

FBI officials in Boston, Massachusetts “arrested 11 Indian nationals across multiple states” who had “staged armed robberies” in order to allow store clerks to take advantage of the immigration system in the United States, “and apply for visas intended for victims of certain crimes,” Patel added.

“FBI Louisville’s investigation resulted in a 35-year sentence for a predator who abused a four-year-old child— after he’d already been convicted once for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material,” Patel continued.

Patel also praised FBI officials in Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee, and the Hostage Response Team for working together “to rescue a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Ohio” and was located with a 42-year-old man.

“Thanks to their quick work, use of CAST Technology, and decisive action, the subject is now in federal custody,” Patel added.