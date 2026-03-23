Robert Frazer Picked to Be U.S. Attorney for New Jersey

A New Jersey judge confirmed that prosecutor Robert Frazer was picked to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, months after Alina Habba resigned from the role.

In an order from Chief United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey, which was shared on the website for the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, it was revealed that Frazer was appointed to the role, effective March 23, 2026.

In a post on X, Habba congratulated Frazer on being selected for the role and expressed that the state “deserves a great chief federal law enforcement official” who is in line with President Donald Trump’s agenda of making the United States safe. Habba previously resigned in December after a federal court upheld a ruling from a lower court that Habba “was not ‘lawfully’ appointed” to her role.

“Congratulations to my colleague Rob Frazer at the Department of Justice in New Jersey who just became the next United States Attorney,” Habba wrote. “New Jersey deserves a great chief federal law enforcement official who is in line with President Trump’s agenda of making this country safe and NJ great!”

In a court document, the Department of Justice (DOJ) also revealed that Frazer had been appointed to the role, the Hill reported.

“Mr. Frazer has served in the Office with distinction for more than two decades, most recently as a Senior Trial Counsel,” the court document said. “Furthermore, his appointment as United States Attorney followed consultations between the District Court and the Department of Justice’s senior leadership — consultations the Government had represented to the Court the Administration was willing to pursue.”

Per the outlet, “Frazer will replace a trio of prosecutors that took over” following Habba’s departure:

Frazer will replace a trio of prosecutors that took over the office in December after Habba resigned. However, that leadership structure was also unlawful, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann ruled earlier this month.

In March 2025, Trump selected Habba to serve as the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. In July, district court judges in the state voted Habba out and replaced her with Desiree Grace, who had been Habba’s first assistant.

Attorney General Pam Bondi then fired Habba’s replacement.