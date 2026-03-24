Watch: Senate Hearing on Biden Admin’s ‘Arctic Frost’ Investigation

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights holds a hearing on the Biden administration’s “Arctic Frost” investigation on Tuesday, March 24.

“Arctic Frost” was a wide-ranging investigation by former Special Counsel Jack Smith targeting Donald Trump, members of his first administration, and even sitting Republican members of Congress.

In October last year, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that “phone records of U.S. lawmakers were seized for political purposes” by Smith.