Exclusive — Alabama Poll: Barry Moore Takes Lead in Senate Primary After Crypto Cash Infusion

WASHINGTON — Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) has taken the lead in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama after a massive infusion of crypto cash on his behalf earlier this year, a new poll provided exclusively to Breitbart News shows.

The poll, conducted by renowned pollster Tony Fabrizio’s Fabrizio, Lee, & Associates, shows Moore has now overtaken Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Moore, at 23 percent, now leads Marshall, who is down at 16 percent. Third-place candidate Jared Hudson is at 9 percent and everyone else is at 2 percent or lower. Forty-nine percent are undecided.

This is a massive swing from where the race was just a couple months ago, when Marshall led Moore 20 percent to 13 percent back in January.

In a head-to-head race between Moore and Marshall, Moore also leads now—33 percent to 28 percent with 39 percent undecided—also a swing since January when Marshall led 34 percent to Moore’s 22 percent with 43 percent undecided.

This latest poll surveyed 600 likely GOP primary voters in Alabama on March 18 and 19, and has a margin of error of 4 percent. The previous poll was conducted in late January, from January 26 to January 28.

The polling memo from Fabrizio, Lee, & Associates sums up the latest data’s “bottom line” with the following statement: “The large cash infusion from Defend American Jobs was a boon for Barry Moore, propelling him into the lead in the Alabama U.S. Senate GOP primary.”

As Breitbart News reported exclusively back in early February, Defend American Jobs—an affiliated Super PAC of Fairshake—pushed $5 million into Alabama in advertising highlighting President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Moore in the GOP primary in Alabama. As Breitbart News reported at the time, contemporaneous polling data showed that if Moore succeeded in telling Alabamians about his Trump endorsement he would rise dramatically in the polls. Well, now, thanks to the multimillion dollar ad campaign from Defend American Jobs, that seems to have happened as these latest numbers from Fabrizio polling show that Moore has taken the lead in the race and has all the momentum ahead of the May 19 primary.

“When it comes to technology, Barry Moore is a proven fighter for pro-job, pro-consumer, pro-American positions,” a spokesperson for Defend American Jobs told Breitbart News on Wednesday. “In the Senate, he’ll add to the largest pro-crypto Congress in history and build on the momentum for smart, responsible regulation of the industry.”

The winner of the GOP primary in May will be the party’s candidate in November’s election in Alabama and heavily favored to succeed outgoing Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Tuberville is leaving the Senate to run for governor of Alabama.