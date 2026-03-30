An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of two murders in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a sanctuary jurisdiction.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials issued a statement, pleading with Mecklenburg County officials not to release 22-year-old illegal alien Jesus Quintero Fernandez of Venezuela from jail without first notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of his release.

“Because of the Biden administration’s disastrous CBP One app, this illegal alien was allowed to come into the country and commit these murders,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

We are calling on Charlotte sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer from jail back into our comminutes. We need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions to make America safe again. No one wants this murderer in their communities. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, Fernandez used the Biden administration CBP One mobile app to schedule an appointment at the southern border in July 2023. He was subsequently approved for release into the U.S. interior.

Fernandez has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony conspiracy.

Police allege that Fernandez murdered 44-year-old Ludvin Antonio Guzman Morales on January 24 in a shooting and later, on March 22, murdered Luis Guitierrez Mora. Fernandez was arrested for the murders on March 23.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.