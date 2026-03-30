Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien member of the Latin Kings gang after the sanctuary city of New York released him from jail.

On Monday, ICE agents announced the arrest of Bryan David Tasiguano Leon, an illegal alien and Latin Kings gang member who was released into the United States by the Biden administration in November 2022 and issued a final deportation order on February 27, 2025.

On February 14 of this year, Tasiguano Leon was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on assault charges. ICE agents lodged a detainer, asking NYPD to contact them when they planned to release the illegal alien.

Instead, the ICE detainer was ignored and Tasiguano Leon was released back into the community before federal agents were eventually able to nab him on March 4. Tasiguano Leon had previously been arrested for assault and family neglect.

“New York sanctuary politicians chose to release this Latin Kings gang member from jail back into New York City communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement. “This gang member was previously arrested for assault and family neglect.

“Not only was this illegal alien released by the Biden administration, but he was also released again by New York’s sanctuary politicians,” Bis said. “Enough is enough. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing criminal illegal aliens back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes.”

According to ICE officials, there are more than 7,100 active ICE detainers on criminal illegal aliens across New York state — including for 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 235 drug crimes, 106 robberies, 152 firearm offenses, and 260 sex crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.