WATCH: First Images of Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Revealed

The first images of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library that is planned to be built in Miami, Florida, were revealed to the public on Monday.

Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, who is the president’s son, shared video footage of the massive library overlooking the waterfront, saying the landmark “will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

“These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!” he added:

The outside of the multi-story building will feature giant American flags.

In September, the Florida Cabinet voted unanimously to approve land conveyance for the library to be built in Miami, and Eric Trump said at the time, “Consistent with our families DNA, this will be one of the most beautiful buildings ever built, an Icon on the Miami skyline — rest assured it will not look like President Obama’s ‘prison-like structure.'”

Indeed, Obama’s presidential library in Chicago has been called an “eyesore” by residents while also reportedly costing the city’s taxpayers more and more money, according to Breitbart News.

Former President Joe Biden (D) chose Delaware for the site of his presidential library but fundraisers were facing challenges with Democrat donors, the outlet reported in September. A few months later, the outlet said Biden was struggling to raise money for the project, “casting serious doubt on its future as a standalone institution.”

The article noted that “President Donald Trump, who plans to build his library in Miami, is aiming to raise nearly $1 billion and has already secured land and funding from legal settlements and private donations. Trump’s project was formally approved in September 2025 by the Florida Cabinet and is being promoted as a major civic attraction in Miami.”

Eric Trump revealed the images of the presidential library just as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill approving the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport as the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, a rebranding that is set to happen in July, according to Breitbart News.