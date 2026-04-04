WATCH: Gov. Healey, Mayor Wu Get Booed at Red Sox Opener, Giving GOP Candidates a Field Day

Red Fox fans roundly booed Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) at the American League team’s opener at Fenway Park on Friday and Republican candidates for governor highlighted the jeering in social media.

The ballpark announcer introduced the two Democrat politicians as they joined team dignitaries for a pregame ceremony on the field and smiled as many of the 37,000 in attendance expressed their disapproval.

Later, when Mayor Wu appeared on the Fenway’s big screen waving to the crowd as she held what appeared to be one of her young children, the booing resumed.

The jeering served up a home run pitch to GOP candidates for governor, who easily capitalized on the videos as they went viral late Friday.

“Man I love Red Sox Nation!” Mike Kennealy posted on X.

Another Republican candidate, Brian Shortsleeve, who was at the game, posted a selfie video and called the day “a beautiful afternoon,” adding that the Red Sox were up by a run over the San Diego Padres and the two Democrats “got booed very loudly.”

In another post, he wrote, “It was even louder in person!”

Another GOP candidate, Mike Minogue, posted a video of Healey and Wu being booed, writing, “Looks like fans want someone else up to bat.”

Both Democrat politicians have taken heat for their stances on illegal immigration issues.

Healy demanded Thursday that two private airline companies cease flights for Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) operations to remove illegal aliens from the United States.

In February, Mayor Wu accused federal immigration agents of conducting “unconstitutional” enforcement efforts in the city.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.