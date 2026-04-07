Federal Judge Denies Motion to Overturn Guilty Verdict Against Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE

A federal judge has denied a motion by former Milwaukee Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan’s legal team to overturn a guilty verdict against her, in which a jury found that she did, in fact, help an illegal alien evade arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“After surveying the caselaw, I concluded that there is no general rule of criminal immunity for judges, nor was there a basis for granting immunity simply because some of the allegations in the indictment described conduct that could be considered ‘part of a judge’s job,'” United States District Judge Lynn Adelman wrote in an April 6 order denying Dugan’s motion.

As Breitbart News reported, in December 2025, Dugan was found guilty of felony obstruction and misdemeanor concealing an individual to prevent arrest.

The conviction came after Dugan, in April of last year, was caught on courthouse surveillance footage helping illegal alien Eduardo Flores Ruiz of Mexico evade arrest by ICE agents by purposefully misdirecting agents from Ruiz.

At the time, Ruiz had a violent criminal record, including charges for strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse, and had twice illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

In November 2025, Ruiz was deported to his native Mexico. A month after her conviction in December 2025, Dugan resigned from her position on the Milwaukee Circuit Court, claiming in a resignation letter that she was facing “unprecedented federal legal proceedings.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.