Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, April 8.

Leavitt will brief the media after President Donald Trump announced a tentative ceasefire agreement with Iran on Tuesday night. “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” the president announced.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!” Trump wrote earlier Wednesday on Truth Social, saying Iran would cooperate with the U.S. removing nuclear material from their bombed enrichment facilities.