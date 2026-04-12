Numerous Injured After ‘Masked Suspects’ Storm Chick-fil-A, Opens Fire

Numerous people were injured after “masked suspects” stormed a Union, New Jersey, Chick-fil-A counter Saturday night and opened fire, according to NJ.com.

CBS News reported the attack occurred about 8:45 p.m. A man whose girlfriend works at the restaurant indicated “a group of men came into the restaurant and went directly behind the counter, where they fired multiple shots.”

According to an account from a family member of another employee, there “was some sort of altercation and that employees were injured in the violence.”

While details on the incident are limited, FOX Business noted at least six people are believed to have been injured.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New Jersey the seventh most stringent state for gun control in the Union.

New Jersey has universal background checks for handgun sales, a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, an “assault weapons” ban, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, and numerous other controls. None of these prevented Saturday night’s Chick-fil-A attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.