WATCH: Trump Receives McDonald’s Delivery from ‘DoorDash Grandma’ Who Benefited from No Tax on Tips

President Donald Trump received a DoorDash delivery on Monday from a woman who did not have to pay taxes on more than $11,000 in tips, thanks to his “No Tax on Tips” policy in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Trump greeted the delivery woman, Sharon Simmons, who brought two bags of McDonald’s, outside the Oval Office in the early afternoon. The president gave her a $100 tip.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Trump quipped as he received the two bags.

The White House noted that Simmons, whose husband is battling cancer, made $11,000 in tips last year.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, qualified tipped workers can deduct up to $25,000 of their tipped income beginning this tax season. The policy delivers on one of the president’s core campaign promises: “No tax on tips.”

According to the White House, Simmons is able to supplement her husband’s reduction in income, make payments on debt from the treatment, and pay for travel expenses for her family.

The act allows for qualified overtime workers to use a $12,500 deduction as well. When Trump asked Simmons whether the $11,000 in deductions included the overtime deduction, she answered that it did not.

“We should call it the ‘Great Big Beautiful Tax Cut Bill’ because it’s tremendous amounts of money, and that’s overtime, that’s also on social security, as you know, and it’s pretty amazing,” the president said.

Trump invited Simmons and her husband to the UFC fight at the White House on June 14 as part of the celebration for America’s 250th birthday coming up on July 4.

Trump thanked Simmons for being at the White House, and she thanked him for the tax cuts.

“Well, I want to thank you for the no tax on tips. It has helped my family out immensely, and I definitely appreciate it,” she said.