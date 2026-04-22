Breitbart’s Boyle: ‘A Good Outcome for the United States Is a Good Outcome for the Civilized World’

“A good outcome for the United States is a good outcome for the civilized world,” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said during an interview with Right2theBone and the Greek Conservative Network.

Speaking about President Donald Trump’s America First interests, Boyle said that there should be no confusion from the media or political class about Trump implementing his agenda at home and globally, particularly given his landslide victory in the 2024 election.

“The question is, are our friends with us or not?” Boyle laid out, speaking of global allies. “We see sometimes that the belly aching there, complaining about this, that, or the other thing — our friends in Greece have been extraordinary in many respects.”

“Greece, of course, went to 5 percent GDP national spending before even pressure,” he pointed out. “So they were with us on that to begin with. The great Prime Minister was great when it came to the tariffs. He defended President Trump. He did it in an interview with me a year ago. He was the first world leader anywhere on planet Earth to defend President Trump. And he told everybody that all the freaking out about that was wrong, and that the U.S. and the EU would get to a trade deal, which we have done, right?”

All the individuals losing their mind over that were wrong, Boyle emphasized, bringing it back to the national security strategy that some are now acting shocked by.

“So, yeah, the National Security Strategy, same kind of a thing. It’s the same thing over and over again. How many times have we seen this movie? People freak out about this side of the other things, President Trump or Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, and then all of a sudden, then everybody kind of gets through their tantrums and then they come around and they realize that the President meant business, and you know that it’s ultimately a good outcome for the United States,” Boyle said.

“And frankly, I argue that a good outcome for the United States is a good outcome for the civilized world,” he emphasized, making it clear that these are good outcomes for those who believe in freedom.

“We’re in the birthplace of democracy… We’re celebrating our 250th anniversary in the United States this year, coming on July 4, our independence. Our founding fathers looked here to Athens for guidance… so ultimately, those who believe in our way of life — not in an authoritarian communist dictatorship — they should be rooting for the United States in every respect,” Boyle argued.

He continued, “Whether it’s war with Iran, whether it’s the trade stuff, whether it’s, you know, in standoffs with China, etc, etc, etc, across the board.”

WATCH the full interview below: