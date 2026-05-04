MS NOW’s Sanders: ‘The President Is Not OK, He Seems Off’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Symone Sanders made the startling claim that President Donald Trump was “not OK.”

Co-host Michael Steele said, “Donald Trump’s increasingly unhinged behavior is sparking fears about his mental fitness and misplaced priorities as the U.S. is engaged in war with Iran. Just this weekend, Trump posted online 11 times in 42 minutes. Folks, that’s a post every 3.8 minutes he’s president. The Post’s ranged from bizarre eye images, including one showing Trump and other officials floating in the D.C. reflecting pool.”

Sanders said, “The president is not OK.”

She continued, “we kind of laugh, but you got to laugh to keep from crying. Some people that I talked to who, you know, still have relationships with this white House and within the Republican Party apparatus because they want to keep their jobs. They say, oh, you know, I don’t agree with some of these things, but, you know, he’s funny. There are people that didn’t vote for him that have no relationship with it, that are like, oh, he’s hilarious. And then there’s other people that are like, well, I don’t know if he’s OK, but he is doing stuff. The president is not OK. He seems off.”

She added, “He also needs Wellbutrin.”

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