The House Judiciary Committee is probing officials in the sanctuary jurisdictions of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia.

In letters to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) are asking for all relevant documents regarding the city’s lack of cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Jordan and McClintock, in one letter, accuse Krasner of offering preferential treatment to illegal aliens arrested for crimes over their American counterparts.

“Your office also openly gives preferential treatment to aliens based solely on their immigration status, even admitting that ‘low-level and nonviolent crimes should not lead to deportation or necessarily risk one’s immigration status.’ In fact, you created an Immigration Counsel position within your office to evaluate cases involving non-U.S. citizens so that foreign nationals ‘can avoid unnecessary and unjust consequences’ —in other words, to shield criminal aliens from deportation,” the letter reads:

You also openly boast about how your policies have resulted in criminal aliens being released onto Philadelphia streets, free to reoffend. Even in cases involving murder or crimes against minors, a prosecutor in your office may still consider a criminal alien’s potential deportation or other immigration consequences in making prosecution decisions. When your office is not openly favoring dangerous foreign nationals over U.S. citizens, it is using taxpayer dollars to coach outside legal professionals on the best strategies to help criminal aliens avoid immigration consequences for their criminality. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, in a letter to Arlington County District Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Jordan and McClintock mention the case of Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, who is accused of beating and raping a woman on the street.

“Court records reveal that for years your office refused to prosecute Garcia Moran for multiple crimes, including public intoxication and assault and battery,” Jordan and McClintock write:

According to an Arlington County crime report, in May 2025, Garcia Moran approached a group of juveniles and ‘allegedly assault[ed] the victim and display[ed] what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing on foot.’ When police arrived, Garcia Moran ‘attempted to flee from officers and a struggle ensued during which [Garcia Moran] attempted to grab an officer’s firearm.’ When your office finally prosecuted Garcia Moran for disarming a law enforcement officer of a stun gun, a sweetheart plea deal ensured he was back onto northern Virginia streets within months of his felony conviction. That plea deal came after a probation officer warned that Garcia Moran was ‘likely to get intoxicated and to engage in behaviors that could result in disorderly conduct or assault charges.’ The officer concluded that Garcia Moran was ‘a danger to self and others.’

[Emphasis added]

Jordan and McClintock are requesting that Philadelphia and Arlington officials provide them with the documents they have asked for by May 18.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that sanctuary jurisdictions across the U.S. refused to honor nearly 18,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers that were placed on illegal aliens in 2025.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.