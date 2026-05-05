Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared that his hope for the United States of America right now is for it “to continue to be the place where anyone from anywhere can achieve anything.”

While filling in for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing, a reporter with CBN News asked Rubio what his “hope for America at a time such as this” was. Rubio highlighted how in the U.S. people are “not limited by the circumstances” of how they were born, or by the color of their skin or by their ethnicity, adding that everyone can “overcome challenges and achieve your full potential.”

“My hope for America is what it’s always been, I think it’s the hope I hope we all share — we want it to continue to be the place where anyone from anywhere can achieve anything,” Rubio said. “Where you’re not limited by the circumstances of your birth, by the color of your skin, by your ethnicity. But, frankly, it’s a place where you are able to overcome challenges and achieve your full potential.”

“I think that should be the goal of every country in the world, frankly,” Rubio added. “But, I think in the U.S. we’re not perfect, our history’s not one of perfection, but it’s still better than anybody else’s history. And, ours is the story of perpetual improvement. Each generation has left the next generation of Americans freer, more prosperous, safer, and that is our goal as well.”

Rubio’s comments come as the U.S. is preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation this July.

In April, Freedom 250 announced that the “Great American State Fair” would be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. between June 25 and July 10. During the celebration, there would be “a Ferris wheel standing at 110 feet tall,” and each day would feature “a unique event.”

A “Rededicate 250” event will also be held on the National Mall on May 17, and will feature “Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God.”

Rubio highlighted how “As we come upon this 250-year anniversary,” the nation has “a lot to learn and be proud of in our history.”