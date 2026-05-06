Exclusive — Ambassador Monica Crowley: UFC Fight on Trump’s Birthday Will Be ‘The Most Extraordinary Thing’

Ambassador Monica Crowley said Wednesday that preparations are already underway for the planned UFC ‘Freedom 250’ event at the White House on June 14, describing the South Lawn setup and Flag Day fight as an extraordinary spectacle that will coincide with President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Crowley spoke during a Breitbart News policy event titled “Celebrating American Greatness,” which focused on her work leading the Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration effort ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Discussing the upcoming UFC event planned for the White House grounds, Crowley said, “This event in particular lights President Trump up like no other, and that is the UFC fight on the South Lawn.”

“They’re going to begin building the Octagon at the end of this month, right on the South Lawn,” she continued. “The President has talked about how there’s going to be a 5,000-person theater all around the octagon, right out of the back door of the White House, on the South Lawn.”

Crowley said the event’s timing adds additional significance because it coincides with both Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

“June 14: these fights are going to take place,” she said. “It’s going to be the most extraordinary thing — quite a spectacle. June 14 happens to be Flag Day, and it also happens to be the President’s birthday. This is a big birthday for the President, which I know he doesn’t want to talk about, but we are going to celebrate that birthday with this massive UFC fight, which is going to be just beyond belief.”

UFC President Dana White said in March that the organization plans to distribute 85,000 free tickets for fans gathered on the Ellipse near the White House grounds, where attendees will be able to watch the fights on large screens alongside live music and other events surrounding the June 14 “Freedom 250” card. “It will be a very unique, cool experience for fight fans,” White said.

UFC announced that top billing for the White House “Freedom 250” card went to Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane slated for the co-main event alongside additional bouts including Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia. White said the UFC intentionally structured the card so that every fight except Pereira-Gane features at least one American fighter.

White also revealed that heavyweight Derrick Lewis was added to the event after Trump personally asked, “Why is Derrick Lewis not on the White House card?” during UFC 327 in Miami. White said he immediately contacted Lewis, who responded, “I absolutely want to fight on the card. Tell the president thank you,” before White later announced Lewis would face Josh Hokit at “Freedom 250.”