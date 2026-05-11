The secular left has a hard time coming to terms with the fact that America is a Judeo-Christian nation at its core and that we were all created equal by God, said Eric Metaxas, author of the upcoming book Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World, during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Discussing the title of his book and what it means, Metaxas said it is simply “undeniable” that America is a Judeo-Christian nation, despite the musings from secularists.

“And that the only thing is, you have to, you have to explain what that means, right?… When you say it, you have to clarify what that means. At the heart of Biblical faith, at the heart of the Judeo-Christian Bible, is this idea of freedom, which means we cannot, we will not, coerce people toward believing in the God of the Bible,” he said, concluding that it is an impossible thing to do anyway.

“It’s not Islam, where you conquer by the sword, which is just military conquest. It’s not Marxist atheism, where you torture and kill people until they assent to your view of the world. The Bible is at its heart about freedom. And so when we say we’re a Christian nation, some people hear that in the wrong they think that means theocracy,” he continued, observing that it is quite the opposite.

“At the heart of Christian faith, and I sort of get at this in the book, is that in the early days, I mean, as we were wrestling our way towards 1776, there was this problem of, there are all these different Christian denominations. And so even in 1774 — and I tell all this in the book — it’s, you know, encyclopedic or definitive from the story from 1761 to 1783, the whole story of the birth. But in telling that story, at the heart of it is they’re wrestling with — we have all these different Christian nominations. So what do we do?” he explained, pointing to the preaching of George Whitefield.

“At the heart of our Biblical faith is this idea of liberty that we’re not going to argue over those details… We’re just going to come together on what we all believe in. And Whitefield, George Whitefield, who I write about in the book, I mean, he really — without the evangelistic preaching through the decades of George Whitefield and the Great Awakening, there’s no possibility of America coming into existence,” Metaxas said.

“The secularists and the leftists hate it. And my attitude is, listen. You don’t have to like it, but you have to acknowledge it. And they have not acknowledged it. And I didn’t set out my book to correct those wrongs, but in the course, simply of telling the whole story — because that’s what the book is, it’s the whole story of the birth of America, from 1761 to 1783 — in the course of telling that, all this stuff comes out,” he said, explaining why these things have not been heard in many schools.

“It’s because this uncomfortable, secular left has pushed so hard away from it,” he said. “They can’t bear the idea that, you know, Jefferson and Franklin and everybody, every single person agreed, we were created by God. It makes them uncomfortable.”

He pointed to the European constitution as an example, noting that there is “not one word about God or Creator in their recent secular constitution.”

“So this is who we are. And unless we really understand how that works, we cannot understand what America is. We cannot understand why we should celebrate 250 years of America,” Metaxas explained.

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“This is the greatest blessing, and we better use it, you know, for God’s purposes in history, to bless others and to spread the word, because this is how you get liberty,” he added. “And without this, you get Keir Starmer, you know, putting people in prison for memes. So there you go.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.