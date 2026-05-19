Exclusive: Rep. Jim Jordan Cheers House’s Housing Affordability Bill

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Tuesday told Breitbart News that he fully supports the House’s housing affordability bill, as it addresses some of the constitutional concerns of the Senate version.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Republican leaders reached an agreement with President Donald Trump on legislation that would address housing affordability.

The House had made some changes and is expected to pass the legislation on Wednesday, sending the bill to the Senate.

“The White House supports the House’s housing bill thanks to the changes that were made,” a White House official told Politico.

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Jordan cheered House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill’s (R-AR) work and said he fully supports the bill.

“Chairman French Hill has done great work on this important legislation, including addressing potential constitutional concerns in the Senate version. We fully support the House position,” Jordan told Breitbart News in a written statement.

The House version more closely mirrors the Senate ROAD to Housing Act; however, it still strikes the Senate language that would require single-family homes that were built by large institutional investors as long-term rentals to be sold within seven years to individual buyers. The Senate-passed bill aimed to limit Wall Street from owning too many single-family homes. The House version has less limitations in comparison.

“This bill prioritizes American families by expanding homeownership, enhancing affordability, reducing burdensome regulations that drive up costs, and increasing housing supply nationwide,” Hill said in a written statement. “Importantly, it delivers on President Trump’s call to limit institutional investors from competing with the American people as they seek to purchase a home.”

House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) said, “The House has proven that bipartisan action is possible. Now it is time for the Senate to meet the urgency of this moment, work with us in good faith, and finally deliver the bold, bicameral action the American people have long demanded and deserve.”