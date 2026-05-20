Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is pleading with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to keep an illegal alien locked up in jail who is accused of raping a child and possession of child pornography.

Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien unknown got-away from Mexico, was arrested last month in Franklin County, Virginia, and charged with one felony count of forcible intercourse with a victim under 13 years old and six felony counts of possession of child pornography.

ICE agents have subsequently lodged a detainer against Garcia-Rodriguez, urging Franklin County officials not to release the illegal alien back into the community.

“This sicko has been charged with forcible intercourse with a child and six counts of possession of child pornography,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

ICE is asking Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this pedophile from jail and agree to turn him over to ICE. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have turned Virginia into a magnet for illegal alien crime. [Emphasis added]

Spanberger, on her first day in office, repealed an executive order that banned sanctuary jurisdictions across Virginia.

In March, the governor’s office suggested that Spanberger would not intervene in the murder case of Stephanie Minter to ensure the accused illegal alien killer is not released from jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.