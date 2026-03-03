Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) is suggesting that she will not support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents taking custody of an illegal alien accused of murdering 41-year-old Stephanie Minter in Fairfax County unless such agents secure a signed judicial warrant from a criminal court judge.

As Breitbart News reported, 32-year-old illegal alien Abdul Jalloh of Sierra Leone was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and charged with stabbing Stephanie Minter, a mother, to death at a Fredericksburg, Virginia, bus stop in a random attack.

Jalloh had more than 30 prior arrests before Minter’s murder, but Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano, repeatedly dropped charges against him.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have called on Spanberger to ensure that Jalloh will not be released from Fairfax County custody at any time by honoring an immigration detainer that the agency has lodged against the illegal alien.

In response, Spanberger’s office suggested to WJLA’s Nick Minock that the governor will continue to oppose ICE detainers lodged against illegal aliens, even in the case of Jalloh.

“DHS should request a signed judicial warrant to ensure this violent criminal is deported,” a spokesperson for Spanberger’s office told Minock.

As Breitbart News has detailed, sanctuary states and cities often claim they will work with ICE only if agents secure a judicial warrant against an illegal alien. Former immigration judge Andrew Arthur has noted that no such warrants are required by law and, in fact, do not exist.

Jalloh first crossed the southern border in 2012. His prior arrests include charges for rape, assault, malicious wounding, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, identity theft, drug possession, larceny, and pickpocketing.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.