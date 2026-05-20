Nolte: Gretchen Carlson Begs Ousted Thomas Massie to Go Full McCarthy and Reveal Entire Epstein List

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is calling on ousted U.S. Rep Thomas Massie to abuse his remaining time as a congressman and read off all of the names in the Epstein Files.

“I’m begging @RepThomasMassie to go on the House floor asap & read all of the names in the #EpsteinFiles,” Carlson posted on X the morning after Massie’s humiliating ten-point primary loss. “You were a hero for survivors — you believed them & fought for them. Your actions were brave & heroic. Now pls blow the whole thing wide open. Thank you.”

So, what’s going on here?

The wretched Gretchen Carlson knows Massie was just humiliated out of office by ten points in Tuesday night’s primary election. That makes him a man with nothing to lose, but one who will still have access to the floor of the U.S. House until the end of the year.

The floor of the U.S. House is also one of the few places in America that enjoys total immunity from libel or defamation lawsuits. A “special privilege” allows members of the U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate to say whatever they like, even if they know it’s a lie, even if they know it’s malicious, even if they know it will destroy someone’s life with false allegations, and nothing can be done about it.

The reasons for their special privilege make sense. I’m not arguing for revoking that privilege. We want the debate among lawmakers to be free of frivolous libel suit concerns. It’s the abuse of this privilege that should concern all Americans, and the abuse is what Carlson is asking Massie for.

Without any due process for those named in the Epstein Files, she still wants them publicly outed and disgraced simply because their names happen to be in the files.

Listen, I hate to be the one to break it to you, but not everyone named in the Epstein Files is guilty of abusing underage girls. In fact, from where I sit, the whole Jeffrey Epstein Saga, the one that promised to reveal a wealthy elitist blackmailing his fellow elites after videotaping them having sex with the underage girls he trafficked, turned out to be a total dud.

We’ve seen over three million pages of the Epstein Files, and all it’s proven to be is a soggy firecracker lying out in damp grass. Like Brian Stelter, it’s a big, fat, freaken zero.

Carlson doesn’t care. She wants men hurt, even if those men are innocent.

And she knows the innocent could be hurt because when she got part of her wish, innocent men were hurt.

In one of the most disgraceful acts ever committed on the House floor, Massie’s partner-in-McCarthyism, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) read six names into the congressional record and identified them as “wealthy, powerful men” who were “likely incriminated” in the Epstein saga. Turns out four of those men had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. The others are guilty of nothing more than possibly being associated with Epstein — you know, like Bill Clinton — but with zero evidence of wrongdoing.

Gretchen Carlson isn’t interested in justice or truth. She’s a bitter nihilist who wants to see men destroyed. Innocent men. Any man. All men.