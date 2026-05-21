President Donald Trump is backing individuals who will “help him move his agenda,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the commander-in-chief’s recent endorsements.

Trump recently endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the Texas Senate primary race. When asked about that endorsement, Blackburn said it comes as no surprise that President Trump is backing individuals he believes will move the ball forward for the MAGA agenda.

“And of course I know the president gets out there and he is into these races, and he wants to see people elected who are going to help him move his agenda, so he is going to endorse the person that he thinks is going to help him move his agenda,” the Tennessee gubernatorial hopeful said.

“The president is going to make his own decisions on these races, and that’s his — he has the ability to do that, and if he is going to make his choices, he will. He’ll make those endorsements,” she said, reminding listeners that the American people want to see the America First agenda come to fruition.

“And we know that the American people voted for the president. They want to see that America first agenda, they want to see it passed, and they want to elect people that are going to vote for that agenda,” she explained.

Blackburn does not believe that the Trump endorsements — hoping to oust establishment Republicans who are stalling the MAGA agenda — will make a difference when it comes to getting things legislatively accomplished before the midterms.

“You’re going to see the Senate continue to move forward to get things across the finish line. Right now, we’re working on the reconciliation bill. Some of us are still pushing to get those 50 votes we need to get Save America across the finish line. We are working on the affordability issues, whether it is housing or the price at the pump, and we’re not going to stop doing that,” she said.

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Host Mike Slater pointed out the establishment Republicans, however, who have stood in the way and now stand without an endorsement from the president.

“They couldn’t get the Save America Act done. That’s the reason why Trump endorsed… Paxton, because Tillis or Thune and Cornyn couldn’t get it across the finish line already, so why would we get it done then? How could it possibly happen?” Slater asked.

“There are three or four votes against Save America. There are some of us, the — as you know, the conservatives in the Senate Steering Committee. I’m a part of that executive team, we continue to work on this. Over the last three years, we’ve gotten it to the point now we’re three or four votes short,” Blackburn said.

“But you know what, Mike, we’re not giving up. We know this is the right thing. The American people know passing Save America is the right thing. So we’re continuing to work to get those last few votes we need to hit 50, so the Vice President can come in and give us that 51st vote and get this thing passed,” Blackburn added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.