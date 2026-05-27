Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed that illegal aliens in custody at the Delaney Hall migrant detention center are demanding their native ethnic food from their home countries but says, “this isn’t Holiday Inn.”

As Breitbart News reported, several New Jersey Democrats, including Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) and Sens. Cory Book (D) and Andy Kim (D), spent Memorial Day joining left-wing protesters outside Delaney Hall, demanding the facility be shut down over a reported hunger strike by illegal alien detainees.

“Immigrants at Delaney Hall are on a hunger strike because they are fighting for their human rights,” Booker wrote on X. “… enough is enough — not in New Jersey, not anywhere.”

On Wednesday, during a briefing with President Donald Trump, Mullin said the reported hunger strike is actually a handful of illegal alien detainees demanding their native ethnic food.

“It shows that this radical left Democrat priorities when they decide to go out and protest a detention center where we’re housing rapists, child predators, murderers, drug dealers, and they choose Memorial Day?” Mullin said:

Of all the time to go protest something that they say … it’s because they’re on a hunger strike when it was only a handful of individuals that are refusing to eat because they want their ethnic right food. Well they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want. The fact is, we’re giving them the calories they’d want. This isn’t Holiday Inn. We’re giving them sanitation, but for the Democrats and the governor, and Sen. Kim and Sen. Booker to go out and do something like this of all the days is very frustrating. [Emphasis added]

While Democrats were protesting outside Delaney Hall over the long Memorial Day weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested convicted killers, sex offenders, and kidnappers.

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents is Mosiah Wright of Jamaica, who was previously convicted of murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime in Bloomington, Minnesota, as well as Joaquin Perez-Barajas of Mexico, convicted of attempted capital murder and manslaughter in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Candido Arroyo-Bautista of Mexico, who was previously convicted of lewd acts with a child in Oakland, California, and Vidal George-Jimenz of Honduras, convicted on two counts of attempted rape and attempted sodomy in Portland, Oregon.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.