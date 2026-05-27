A migrant is accused of killing 63-year-old Randy Sizemore, a husband, father, and grandfather of seven grandchildren, in a hit-and-run crash in Rensselaer, Indiana, this week.

Esly Fuentes Sanabria, a 21-year-old migrant whose exact immigration status is still not known, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident, felony criminal recklessness resulting in death, and felony operating a motor vehicle without a license resulting in death.

According to police, on May 23, Sanabria was driving a vehicle when he ran a stop sign and hit Randy Sizemore, who was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time. Sizemore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, police say Sanabria, along with the passenger of his vehicle, tried to flee the scene on foot but was quickly located and taken into police custody.

Sizemore, a native of Rensselaer, married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne, in 1982, and together, the two had two children and seven grandchildren.

“Randy spent much of his free time enjoying his family, which he loved dearly,” his obituary reads. “When he wasn’t busy spoiling his grandkids, you could probably find Randy on the golf course, working in his garden, or riding his beloved Harley.”

Sanabria remains in police custody on a $50,000 cash bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) interviewed Sanabria the day after the fatal crash and lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.