Watch Live: Scott Bessent Holds White House Press Briefing

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with members of the media at the White House on Thursday, May 28.

Bessent will brief reporters as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remains on maternity leave. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance have also filled in for her during this time.

The Treasury secretary will answer questions as it was revealed today that the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose less than expected in April.