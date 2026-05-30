The mayoral race between Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) and Spencer Pratt has tightened, according to a poll from the California Post.

The poll, conducted with McLaughlin & Associates, shows Pratt leading with 30.1 percent support, while Bass has 29.5 percent support as voters prepare for next week’s primary, the outlet reported Friday.

“The poll surveyed 400 likely Los Angeles voters between May 26 and May 28 through live phone calls and text-message interviews conducted in English and Spanish,” the article continued. “The sample included voters from every major region of the city and reflected a diverse cross-section of Los Angeles, with respondents identifying as 52% White, 27% Hispanic, 10% Black and 9% Asian. The survey was 53% female and 47% male, with an average age of 52.”

Pratt is a registered Republican but is running as an independent, according to Breitbart News.

The Post article said findings showed Pratt had significant support from Hispanic voters at 33 percent, noting that John McLaughlin, CEO of McLaughlin & Associates, said, “I think the mayor’s race is a lot more volatile. Normally it’s a slam dunk for the Democrats, but it’s being driven by the negatives on Bass.”

Indeed, Pratt has for months criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Bass over their response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that killed numerous people and burned down homes, per Breitbart News.

In one of his campaign ads, Pratt highlighted the homelessness crisis, the destruction the fires caused, and how city leaders “don’t have to live in the mess they’ve created.”

Meanwhile, hard-hitting pro-Pratt Artificial Intelligence (AI) videos have been circulating online:

Bass has accused Pratt of “exploiting the grief” of Palisades fire victims, yet she ignores the fact he was also a victim of the wildfires, Breitbart News noted.

“Part of the reason why Pratt’s message has resonated so strongly with voters mainly stems from the fact that his home, which he shared with reality television star Heidi Montag, burned to ash in the Palisades Fire of 2025, prompting his entry into public activism,” the outlet said.