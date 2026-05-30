Trump World Trolls Mike Pence for Speaking at Florida High School

Trump allies are trolling former Vice President Mike Pence after his commencement speech at a Florida high school this week.

Pence spoke on Thursday night at Kings Academy in West Palm Beach, a source told Breitbart News. In a post on X, Pence said his speech centered on God, integrity, and loving the United States.

In statements to Breitbart News on Friday, a senior Trump world source, a former administration official, and a longtime Trump adviser trolled Pence over his commencement address at the high school.

“The students at Kings Academy could have had an incredible graduation experience if only Mike Pence had had the courage to do what was necessary — and not show up,” a senior Trump world source told Breitbart News.

“I heard his next groundbreaking speaking appearance will be at the grand opening of a McCormick and Schmicks franchise in Gary, Indiana. Riveting stuff,” the source added.

A former administration official also ripped Pence.

“High schools often bring disreputable figures such as recovering alcoholics or former prisoners to teach students how to avoid their mistakes. I’m happy to see that Mike Pence has an opportunity to tell the youth how they can avoid being a screw up,” the former official said.

A third source called the speaking engagement “embarrassing.”

“Mike Pence went from vice president of the United States to being relegated to high school gyms and CNN green rooms. Talk about embarrassing,” a longtime Trump adviser said.

Breitbart News reached out to Advancing American Freedom (AAF), the think tank Pence founded in 2021, to ask whether the former vice president or his team would care to comment on the mocking. Neither the group nor Pence chose to comment on the story, an AAF spokesperson said.