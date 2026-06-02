Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to deport thousands of illegal aliens, including, most recently, those convicted of crimes like murder and child sexual, as well as gang members.

“Since Jan. 20, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security has removed over 900,000 aliens from the United States,” Acting ICE Director David Venturella told Breitbart News.

“ICE has been exploring every possible avenue to increase the number of deportations, and we continue to remove more criminals every single day,” Venturella said. “During the second week of May, some of the most egregious aliens we deported include murderers and people who have been convicted of sexually assaulting children — and we won’t stop executing President Trump’s mandate to make America safe again.”

Indeed, among those deported last month is Emilio Lopez-Cruz of the Dominican Republic. Lopez-Cruz was previously convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of weapons violations, and illegal reentry after removal.

Lopez-Cruz had first arrived in the United States in 1993 on a B-1 business visitor visa. He was deported to the Dominican Republic in 2014 following a felony conviction in the U.S. In 2024, he illegally crossed the southern border back into the U.S. and was convicted of illegal re-entry.

ICE agents similarly deported Winston George Marson of Jamaica, who was previously convicted of six counts of child molestation. Like Lopez-Cruz, Marson arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 visa in 1970. Seven years later, Marson adjusted status to a green card.

Similarly, Rafael Bernardo Alvarez-Badilla was deported to his native Costa Rica after having been convicted of lewdness with a child under 16, possession of child sexual abuse material, and using a child for a sexual portrayal.

Alvarez-Badilla arrived in the U.S. in 2008 as the spouse of an American citizen and adjusted status to a green card.

ICE agents also deported Isaac Aquino Zarate of Mexico, an unknown got-away, who was previously convicted on nine counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, five counts of indecency with a child by contact, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

German Hernandez-Romero was deported to his native Mexico after he had been convicted of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, and battery. Hernandez-Romero, who crossed the southern border as a child got-away, is a documented member of the 41st Street Gang.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.