A protester accused of biting a police officer while protesting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, has also been accused of distributing child porn.

Officers arrested Brendan John Geier, 26, as the result of his alleged actions protesting the Delaney ICE facility, where many Democrat politicians have also stirred up drama.

On May 28, officers conducted perimeter enforcement at the facility and encountered “a large group of demonstrators” blocking a road. According to the Justice Department, officers “formed into a line and began to move towards the group of demonstrators, which included Geier.” Officers told the protesters to move back, but they refused to listen. One officer moved in the direction of Geier, the latter of whom lost his balance. He is then accused of kicking the officer in the leg, and the officer responded by striking Geier’s leg with a baton. Other officers responded and attempted to move Geier, who is accused of biting one the arm of one of the responding officers and the knuckle of another. The Justice Department posted an image of the gruesome bite.

As such, Greier was “charged with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury.”

“Peaceful protest doesn’t translate to violently attacking federal law enforcement officers,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement, continuing:

Federal officers are protecting United States’ property and facilities. With virtually no local law enforcement support from New Jersey, rioters are regrouping and attacking. We will not tolerate the vicious attacks we have seen in Newark the last few days, and we will make arrests and hold people accountable for criminal conduct.

His alleged crimes do not end there, as Greier has also been charged with “sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography,” according to the New York Post.

The Berks County District Attorney has a post from 2019 on its Facebook page with Greier’s mugshot alongside the allegations:

This complaint involved the possession and uploading of child pornography through “Skype” on September 17, 2018. Detectives learned that Microsoft reported to NCMEC that someone utilized an I.P. address to upload seven digital images of suspected child pornography. The I.P. address was identified and that information was provided to the detectives. On October 1, 2018, detectives learned that the I.P. address and device was associated with the defendant, Brendan Geier.

Per the Post:

In 2021, Geier pleaded guilty to a lesser, third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, ordered to have “no contact with anyone under the age of 18” and undergo “sex offender evaluation and treatment.”

“This violent rioter, who has a criminal history that includes distributing child pornography, savagely BIT an @ICEgov law enforcement officer outside of Delaney Hall,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wrote on social media, sharing images.

“The Trump Administration will always stand with our law enforcement officers. ANYONE who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the FULLEST extent of the law — just like this monster,” the federal agency added.

Greier is just one of many accused of creating chaos at Delaney Hall. DHS has responded to accusations of inhumane conditions and a “hunger strike” within the facility as leftist politicians continue to claim injustice.