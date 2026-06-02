Watch Live: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Testifies Before Senate

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Tuesday, June 2.

Mullin will testify as unrest continues outside the Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey, which prompted him to threaten pulling DHS processing of international flights from Newark Airport. Democrat New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill deployed state police against anti-ICE protesters in response.

The Department of Homeland Security faced a months-long shutdown earlier this year before a funding bill without money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was passed in April.