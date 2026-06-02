Watch Live: Marco Rubio Testifies Before the House

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs on Tuesday, June 2.
Rubio testified earlier in the day before the Senate Armed Services Committee, answering questions about a number of topics, chief among them the conflict with Iran.
President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on Monday between Israel and Hezbollah while continuing to negotiate a peace agreement with Iran.
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